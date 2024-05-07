‘I Have Never Been Unfaithful': Alex Hall Sets Record Straight Amid Public Cheating Rumors

Alex Hall denied having an affair with selling the OC co-star Tyler Stanaland while still married to Brittany Snow. She categorically denies being involved in a cheating scandal, claiming that she will never be the other woman.

Despite reports to the contrary, Hall maintains her position, emphasizing her dedication to integrity and ethical conduct. This denial comes amid rumors and media speculation, with Hall stating that she was not involved in any infidelity and would not be associated with such behavior. She remains steadfast in her stance, defying these claims.

Alex clarifies allegations, affirms faithfulness, and empathizes

In an Instagram post from May 1, Alex said, "This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations seemingly aimed towards me. I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD."

The reality star continued, saying she would never have an affair since she understands what it's like to be on the other side, without specifically mentioning Tyler or Brittany. She went on to say that, having experienced infidelity herself, she would never wish for another woman to go through it or put herself in a position where it would occur.

She expressed her hope that people would make an effort to keep in mind that people with real lives and genuine emotions still exist, even those who are well-known or featured in the media.

"These untruths are extremely hurtful and go deeply against my being and what I believe in," Alex said, pleading with followers to stop trying to "string together" false narratives. She now wishes to put the controversy behind them before the third season of Selling the OC debuts on Netflix on May 3.

She said, "Really hoping this ends here once and for all. I wish nothing but the best for the respective parties surrounding this." In September 2022, Brittany and Tyler announced their split, saying, "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

Tyler denies betrayal after Brittany's revelations on Selling Sunset Spinoff

He shocked Alex with a passionate kiss in the Selling Sunset Spinoff's second season finale before most likely disappearing from her life. This incident aroused viewers' curiosity and raised doubts about his romantic life after Brittany finalized her divorce in July 2023.

In March 2024, the Pitch Perfect star stated, "I watched it with my dog," on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn't see any of it—to trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character'—I had instincts, and I think because I was in love, I didn't trust them."

But Brittany says she was "not aware of a lot of things" that were taking place, saying, "I will say, what people think happened, happened, and I think that there's a lot of grace that I give myself and also I can own—there's a part of this I don't have a part in—they messed up."

Tyler, on the other hand, has denied ever betraying Brittany. Following her interview, he posted on his Instagram Story on March 28, "Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," the post read. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly, and I plan to honor that."

He went on to say that he had never been unfaithful in his marriage and that the claims were completely false.

