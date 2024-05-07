Sean O’Malley Hits Back at Idol-Turned-Rival Conor McGregor; Wants Michael Chandler to ‘Absolutely Sleep’ Him

When your idol becomes your rival, what happens next? UFC's Sean O'Malley certainly didn't expect to find out. Yet, here he is, responding fiercely to Conor McGregor's unexpected tirade. McGregor blasted O'Malley and boxer Ryan Garcia on social media for their past brushes with ostarine. But why target them now?

O'Malley, who tested positive in 2018 and 2019, was cleared as the substance was linked to tainted supplements. McGregor's rant, filled with challenges to spar and derogatory quips, has flipped their dynamic on its head. Now, O'Malley can't wait for Michael Chandler to face McGregor in the ring. Will he get his wish?

Did McGregor light a fire under Suga Sean?

Sean O'Malley's reaction to Conor McGregor's surprising social media attack was both swift and sharp. "Send Jet for a quick spar," he tweeted back, hinting at his readiness to confront McGregor head-on. However, it was on his TimboSugarShow podcast where O'Malley truly unleashed his feelings.

"I have seen a lot of people being like, ‘Damn, I bet Suga’s sad. Suga always talks nothing but great about Conor and he’s his fucking idol,'" O'Malley shared, mimicking the voices of his fans. Yet, his response was anything but sad. "He just went on a little tweet rant, f**king booger sugar’d up talking shit. ‘I thought you was out for a spar.’ I was more sad than mad."

Moreover, O'Malley's tone suggested a deep-seated betrayal, but also a definitive turning point. "Now I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him. I’m turning up. I’m changing up real quick, f*ck Conor. When your idols turn to rivals," he declared.

The shift in his tone was palpable as he moved from shock to a clear rooting interest against McGregor. This statement not only showed his current stance but also signaled a major realignment in his perception of the former two-division champion. O'Malley, once an admirer, now firmly stands in the camp of McGregor's opponents, marking a poignant end to what was once a relationship of respect.

So, what do you think? Will Michael Chandler make Suga's wish come true or will McGregor be the one standing at the top?