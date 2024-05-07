Shoaib Ibrahim has been enjoying precious moments with his family recently. After the arrival of his adorable baby boy, Ruhaan, Shoaib took on the exciting challenge of participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He dedicated himself to intense preparations and rehearsals for the show.

However, now that the show has come to an end, Shoaib is making up for lost time and prioritizing his family. Just recently, Shoaib and his entire family embarked on a delightful getaway and created a special family reel.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's family reel

As the family stepped out of Mumbai for a quick summer getaway and to celebrate Shoaib's father's birthday, the family recorded a fun yet filmy reel on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Farah Khan's movie Main Hoon Na song Ye Fizaen. The song was used to give credit to the entire crew of the movie.

In the reel, Shoaib and Dipika made sure to include almost everyone from the family as they seemed to have an amazing time. As the Ajooni actor shared the reel, he captioned it as, "Family ke saath waali reel, After a long time."

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's reel with the family:

Shoaib Ibrahim's bond with Farah Khan

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar developed a strong bond with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Farah Khan. They bonded over their love for food and were seen sharing each others' favorite delicacies. Dipika prepared biryani for the judges of the show and got a lot of appreciation for the same.

Farah Khan also visited Shoaib Ibrahim's house during Ramadan and connected with his family. She also gifted their son Ruhaan a gold bracelet. Dipika and Shoaib mentioned in the vlog that they were ecstatic to welcome Farah Khan at their house.

They stated that they were scared about how things would fall at place but Khan made everyone comfortable and met everyone very warmly. Shoaib mentioned that Khan never made them feel that she is such a great personality.

Shoaib was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was one of the finalists of the show. He is speculated to be a part of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shoaib Ibrahim's vlogging journey

Inspired by her sister Saba Ibrahim's journey as a vlogger, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also took to vlogging and got immense love from the viewers. People love the bond that the couple share with each other and their family members.

Both Dipika and Shoib try their best to be regular with their vlogs and keep their fans updated about what's happening in their lives. Be it sharing details about their miscarriage to news of pregnancy, pregnancy journey, and birthdays; the couple shares every update with their loyal viewers.

While they receive a lot of love from the viewers, a section of audiences also troll them. They address the trolls whenever things go out of their hands and share their side of the story.

More about Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka for the first time and eventually fell in love. They also participated in Nach Baliye together. They got married in 2018 and welcomed their first baby in 2023.

