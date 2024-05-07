Did you know Byeon Woo Seok learned how to swim and sing for Lovely Runner character Ryu Sun Jae? Report

Byeon Woo Seok is witnessing an impressive surge in his popularity, thanks to his incredible performance in the ongoing time-slip drama Lovely Runner. He plays a character of a swimming prodigy, who later transitions into a K-pop idol. Reportedly, for this role, the actor resorted to vocals and swimming lessons, proving his earnest love for his craft.

According to a blog post on May 7, Byeon Woo Seok didn’t know how to swim well. Since his character is a champion in the sports, he took extensive lessons to portray a realistic swimmer.

In addition, though he has performed songs before in a Japan fan meeting, for Lovely Runner’s role, Byeon Woo Seok took lessons to shun his vocal skills further.

To embody his character properly, the actor even lent voice to the songs of ECLIPSE, a band he is a part of in the drama.

More about Lovely Runner

The blog post also revealed that it took around three years for Lovely Runner to hit the floors. Reportedly, many male actors rejected the role of Ryu Sun Jae, until Byeon Woo Seok accepted it.

According to netizens’ posts, the directors of the drama were captivated by his acting skills in the melodrama film 20th Century Girl. Hence, he received the final offer, and overcoming all casting difficulties, Lovely Runner finally gained momentum. Seems like, the Strong Girl Nam Soon actor was destined to play Ryu Sun Jae.

Lovely Runner is an ongoing tvN drama that tells an exhilarating love story combined with time-travel elements. Byeon Woo Seok transforms into Ryu Sun Jae, a former swimmer who later becomes the vocalist of ECLIPSE.

Actress Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, a passionate fan of Ryun Sun Jae, whose destiny seems to be bound to him for a long time.

When Sun Jae meets a tragic death, Im Sol mysteriously travels back to when they were high schoolers. Harboring thoughts of changing his fate, Im Sol attempts to rewrite their whole lives.

