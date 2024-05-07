‘That Was a Million Chain’: Fans Defend Gervonta Davis as He Receives Backlash for Wearing Cross After Turning Muslim

Gervonta Davis, the undefeated WBA lightweight champion, recently made headlines for something outside the ring. Remember his conversion to Islam late last year? It seems a simple fashion choice has ignited a firestorm on social media. At a press conference for his upcoming fight, Davis sported a diamond-studded cross necklace.

This blinged-out accessory has some fans confused and others downright critical. Did his conversion ceremony just become a social media controversy?

Did Gervonta Davis' jewelry choice betray his conversion?

The spark of controversy ignited when an X post featuring Gervonta Davis wearing a cross went viral. Captioned "Gervonta Davis is receiving backlash for wearing a cross after turning Muslim," it highlighted the contrast of his new Islamic faith with a symbol predominantly associated with Christianity. In the post, there was a screenshot of a comment saying, "That n***a was Abdul for 1-2 weeks." This tweet set the stage for a flurry of reactions, showcasing a broad spectrum of opinions.

First off, one fan chimed in, defending Davis's choice: "This n***a spent millions on Christian jewelry before being Muslim, why wouldn't he wear it? Muslims love Christ, open a book." This comment underscores the respect for Jesus Christ within Islam and suggests practical reasons for Davis's choice.

Next, another fan offered a simpler interpretation, proposing that "It’s a T for tank," implying that the cross could symbolize Davis's nickname rather than any religious affiliation.

Meanwhile, this person reminded everyone, "Y'all do know that Muslim people believe Jesus existed too, right?" This response highlighted the shared religious figures in Christianity and Islam, aiming to cool down the heated debate.

This user speculated on the sentimental and financial value of the jewelry: "Bruh dat was a million chain it was before converting of course he would do dat maybe he didn’t know especially as he just converted he prob knows what he did and won’t wear dat more often but surely didn’t know as dat chain was worth some money not about religion."

Finally, one fan added a peace-promoting perspective, stating, "You guys do know that the Quran says to be peaceful with The Christians foremost, right?" This comment brought a theological angle into the discussion, reminding people of the Quran's teachings on interfaith respect.

Each viewpoint offers a different lens through which to view Davis’s actions, whether it’s a nod to his past investments, a personal identifier, or a deeper religious commentary. So, what do you think? Is Davis' choice simply a matter of personal style, or does it reflect a more complex interplay between his past and his new faith?

