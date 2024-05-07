EXO’s Chen is known not just for being a member of the iconic group but also for his exceptional vocal skills and for being a talented performer. Already established as a solo artist with his phenomenal solo albums, the singer is set to make another comeback yet again with brand new music.

EXO's Chen set to release brand new solo album titled Door

On May 7, 2024, EXO’s Chen has announced his much-anticipated solo comeback with a brand new album. The artist’s fourth solo album is titled Door and the announcement was made through his official social media page affiliated with the agency he is currently under, INB100. A cryptic poster along with the news was also released, creating curiosity among fans. The mini-album is set to be released on May 28, 2024.

The upcoming album from the artist will be his first official release following his departure from SM Entertainment. Although not a lot of details are available about the EP, it is expected to have around 5–6 songs in total, along with the title track. Moreover, there might also be pre-release tracks, and the official music video for the main song will be released along with the album. Pre-order details for the album are available on the artist's page and on the company's website.

More about EXO's Chen

Chen, or Kim Jongdae started his career as a K-pop idol by making his debut in EXO in the year 2012, along with Baekhyun, Suho, Chanyeol, Xiumin, Kai, Lay, D.O., and Sehun. He gained immense popularity in the industry due to his phenomenal talent as a singer. He received the title ‘King of OSTs’ from fans since he landed many projects for K-dramas where he sang the theme songs.

Furthermore, he debuted as a solo artist with the album April, and a Flower in 2019, which grabbed top spots in the South Korean local charts, making him an established solo artist. The single Beautiful Goodbye especially garnered attention, not just from K-pop fans but also from the general public. Furthermore, he released his second EP, Dear My Dear, along with the title track Shall We?, in the same year.

In 2024, the artist parted ways with SM Entertainment and signed with INB100, the company established by his bandmate, Byun Baekhyun, where he will be continuing his solo activities. He continues to be an EXO member and the group activities will continue from SM Entertainment itself.

