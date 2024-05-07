Have you ever wondered about the real people behind the stories we see on screen? Well, that’s what we are going to talk about now. The premise of the Netflix film Unfrosted delves into Pop-Tart creation and the rivalry between two cereal companies Kellogg’s and Marjorie Post.

Marjorie Post and Kellogg’s were involved in creating the famous Pop-Tart cereal. And, after watching the movie, many are left wondering about the real lives of the key players, Edsel Kellogg and Marjorie Post.

The fate of the Post and the Kellogg families

After the events depicted in Unfrosted, many wonder what became of the families behind Kellogg’s and Post. While these names are still famous today, their control over the companies has changed. Kellogg’s and Post Cereal are now publicly traded corporations with ownership dispersed among countless shareholders.

Even if descendants inherited stock, it would likely be spread among multiple heirs over generations. Yes, the descendants of the founders hold very minimal control over the companies today.

Who was the real CEO behind the Pop-Tart’s creation

In Unfrosted, Jim Gaffigan portrays Edsel Kellogg III, the CEO of the Kellogg Company during the Pop-Tart’s creation. The actual CEO of the Kellogg Company during the creation of the Pop-Tart was William E. LaMothe. He joined the company in 1950 and played a pivotal role in shaping its trajectory. LaMothe was a respected leader who devoted many years to the company retiring as a Kellogg Foundation trustee in 2000.

LaMothe was known for his strategic vision and innovative approach to business. Despite this, Unfrosted chose to portray the CEO’s character differently, adding a touch of fiction and drama.

Marjorie Post’s legacy beyond Unfrosted

Marjorie Merriweather Post, portrayed by Amy Schumer in Unfrosted was not just a character in the movie. She was a real-life trailblazer. She was a key figure in the corporate world and the clash of Kellogg’s and Post. She was not just any ordinary businesswoman; she was among America’s wealthiest women in her era.

Marjorie’s most famous contribution was the creation of mar-a-Lago, which is currently owned by Donald Trump. Her influence extended beyond the business realm, as she was actively involved in philanthropy and civil engagement too. She passed away in 1973, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and fascinate.

Who really made the Pop-Tart?

In Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfield portrays the character of Bob Cabana, loosely based on executives at Kellogg’s. The movie adds humor and drama to Cabana’s story, though the real-life inspiration for the character remains hidden. The film imagines Cabana leading a team to create the iconic Pop-Tart, with other characters like Donna Stankowski also playing a part. However, the true investors aren’t named in the movie.

In reality, Kellogg’s did emerge victorious in the breakfast wars, with the Pop-Tart becoming a breakfast staple. Yes, Kellogg’s ended up on top, and the Pop-Tart became a hit. Kellogg’s cereals are still popular today, thanks to this historic rivalry.

