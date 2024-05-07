Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining generations of audiences with its compelling storyline. The show, which is currently in its fourth generation, recently saw a major change in the casting with producers terminating Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe owing to their unprofessional behavior. He brought on board Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani to play the parts of Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

In a recent chat with Etimes, Garvita spoke about if she felt the pressure after joining the show, and how her family reacted to the news of her getting the crucial part. She also expressed gratitude to the production team and the channel for this wonderful opportunity

Garvita Sadhwani on how her family reacted to her new role

Garvita Sadhwani said that though her beginning on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was not quintessential, she is keen on making the journey beautiful. She shared that as soon as she stepped in as Ruhi, viewers began sympathizing with her character which has not happened before.

The actress stated, “It’s great that I am getting a chance to play a role which is dealing with so many emotions. It is going well and it is amazing to be part of such a big show.” She denied having any pressure or doubt before accepting the role. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Furthermore, Garvita revealed that her family is very happy and proud of her bagging lead role in YRKKH. She called her sister her support system and credited her success in the industry. The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress quoted, “I am on the poster of the show. That is a very big thing for me because I was initially scared to even come to Mumbai. Now, I have done this in a short period of time. My family is on top of this world. They are very happy. They watch it everyday as they are also Yeh Rishta fans.”

Divulging on her on and off-screen equation with Abhira aka Samridhii Shukla, Garvita disclosed that they developed a very cute bond from day one itself. “The bond is real and people here are very nice. I don’t have any issues with any of them. In fact, I feel excited to come to work everyday,” she added.

Have a look at Garvita Sadhwani’s latest Instagram post:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai presently features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in the characters of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the auspices of Directors Kut Productions. The show airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Imlie actor Sai Ketan Rao reacts to show going off air: ‘It deserved time slot change or an extension’