ATEEZ to make history as first K-pop act to headline MAWAZINE international music festival in Morocco this June

ATEEZ is set to headline the MAWAZINE Festival in June, marking a significant milestone for the rising fourth-generation K-pop boy band. They have been confirmed as the first K-pop act to headline the MAWAZINE international music festival in Morocco.

ATEEZ was formed by KQ Entertainment and consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They made their debut on October 24, 2018.

ATEEZ becomes first K-pop act to headline MAWAZINE Festival

MAWAZINE is a Moroccan international music festival that commenced in 2001 and is hosting its 19th edition this year. Renowned as one of the world’s premier music festivals, MAWAZINE draws in over 2.5 million spectators annually. The festival is scheduled to take place from June 21 to June 29 in Rabat, Morocco.

4th generation boy group ATEEZ has been confirmed as the first K-pop act to headline the MAWAZINE International Music Festival. ATEEZ's invitation to the MAWAZINE Festival not only marks them as the first K-pop artist to participate but also confirms their performance on the main stage, OLM SOUISSI, on June 23.

ATEEZ recent activities

Just hours after their electrifying performance at Coachella, where they made history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at the renowned U.S. music festival, ATEEZ officially announced their plans for a May comeback. They will be returning with their 10th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, on May 31 at 1 PM KST, marking their first Korean comeback in approximately six months.

Additionally, they are gearing up for the North American leg of their world tour, TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER. Also recently, ATEEZ's 2023 studio album, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 7, marking its 15th non-consecutive week on the chart.

ATEEZ has garnered significant recognition in the industry, earning the title of Global Performance Idols by Korean media and being hailed as 4th Generation Leaders by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

With over four million physical albums sold worldwide, they have solidified their status as one of the leading K-pop groups. ATEEZ's achievements include winning the Worldwide Fans' Choice award at the 2019, 2020, and 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards, as well as bonsang awards (main prize) at the 4th Fact Music Awards and the 30th and 31st Seoul Music Awards. Additionally, the group has served as official global ambassadors for Korean culture and tourism.

