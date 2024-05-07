Britney Spears And Sam Asghari: What Are The Final Divorce Decisions; Find OUT

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalized their divorce eight months after rumors of their breakup first surfaced. Page Six was able to obtain exclusive documents proving the ex-couple followed the terms of their prenuptial agreement, effectively ending their marriage legally.

According to the documents, Spears will keep her earnings from before, during, and after the pair's marriage in addition to "miscellaneous jewelry" and other personal belongings. Court documents also indicate that other assets will be distributed per their prenuptial agreement.

The documents were turned in late on Wednesday night to a court in Los Angeles. The judge's signature will make them official. According to a Page Six source, "Britney is continuing to turn the page — the stories of her going broke are ridiculous and demonstrably false."

Britney Spears' book deal and divorce settlement details

According to the source, Britney has secured a significant book deal, which will provide her with financial stability for the foreseeable future. They also stated that her earning potential is enormous, including film rights to 'The Woman in Me.'

Despite her lavish travel, Britney is protected by a strong prenuptial agreement that reflects her newfound freedom earned through hard work. We're informed that the "ironclad prenup" had a significant role in the "amicable" settlement of the divorce.

In response to Page Six's requests for comment, representatives for Spears and Asghari did not immediately reply. Sources told them in August of last year that the 42-year-old pop star and the 30-year-old actress, who used to be a fitness trainer, had split up after 14 months of marriage due to rumors that she had cheated.

Asghari was trying to alter the terms of the former couple's unbreakable prenuptial agreement, an insider also exclusively told Page Six at the time, though he eventually did not contest it. On August 16, Asghari formally requested Spears' divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

He asked the Princess of Pop to pay him spousal maintenance and his legal bills, and he stated their separation date as July 28. At the time, Page Six exclusively revealed that Spears had assembled a formidable legal team, including former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart and celebrity family law attorney Laura Wasser, who helped her get out of her 13-year conservatorship.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' amicable divorce proceedings

In court filings from the initial application, Asghari's divorce lawyer, Neal Hersh, of California, stated that his client had not yet ascertained the entire amount and character of each party's individual property assets and responsibilities.

According to the filings, "[Sam] is not aware of the full extent or nature of the various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts."

Shortly after, Asghari released a statement in which he stated he "[wishes] her the best always" and that he and his ex will "hold onto the love and respect [they] have for each other."

The singer of Baby One More Time and the actor of Family Business seemed to settle their divorce calmly, in contrast to early rumors that said the former couple had a turbulent end to their partnership. They were able to come to a custody agreement over how they were going to split up ownership of their five canines in late August.

Britney Spears' relationships and pets

Porsha is a Doberman that Asghari bought for the Piece of Me singer in October 2021 with the intention of "protecting" her. She is now the only dog that Asghari owns. Spears was granted complete custody of her four other dogs, which included Sawyer, an Australian Shepherd, and Hannah, a Yorkie.

The Can You Keep a Secret? and the Grammy winner had no parental custody disputes because he and his partner did not have any children. Spears and Asghari dated for about six years before getting married in June 2022.

For the singer best known for Oops!... I Did It Again, this was her third marriage. Her first was a quick 55-hour stay in January 2004 with her Louisianan childhood friend Jason Alexander.

After serving as her backup dancer for a while, she later wed DJ Kevin Federline, who is now the father of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. They got married in October 2004 and stayed together until July 2007.

