Stardom: Aryan Khan to complete filming his directorial debut by May-end? Here's when it's expected to release

Aryan Khan is all set to mark his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. While social media is buzzing about the upcoming anticipated series, we hear that Aryan has now started shooting for the last schedule.

The series which went on floors in June 2023 has been moving ahead swiftly and is eyeing to finish shooting by the end of May 2024.

As per the Mid-Day report, Aryan Khan has been busy shooting for Stardom for the whole of April at locations like a studio in Andheri East to Madh Island. Now late last week, he took over sprawling Royal Palms in Goregaon for a five-day shoot of the series.

The shooting has been going on swiftly and the current schedule will wrap by the end of this week. If all goes well, Aryan and the team will complete the web series by the end of May.

More about Stardom

The lead actor of Aryan Khan's Stardom is unknown but the series is expected to feature several big celebs. As per Bollywood Hungama, Lakshya Lalwani is one of the main leads and Bobby Deol is also expected to join in the last few days of the shoot. Apart from them, the project will reportedly have cameos from Shah Rukh Khan himself alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Last month there were reports of Mona Singh joining the star cast of the series. As per Hindustan Times, the series will present her in a 'very different' avatar. "She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan. At the moment, Singh is busy shooting for the project in Goa, and it’s a long shoot schedule. Earlier, she shot for the project in Mumbai and Delhi. When it comes to her role, everything is being kept under wraps."

Stardom is set in the Hindi film industry which Aryan has closely observed in his growing years so it's expected to be a treat for every fan of Hindi cinema. While shooting for the series, Aryan is also busy overlooking the editing part. Even though there's no hurry regarding the show's delivery, the team aims to release it by the end of 2024.

