Celebrities Who Have Never Attended Met Gala

The Met Gala, known for its high-profile guest list and glamorous fashion, takes place every year on the first Monday in May. This star-studded event is eagerly awaited by fans and fashion enthusiasts, who look forward to seeing the extravagant outfits that celebrities don, each aligned with that year's unique theme. Securing an invitation to the Met Gala is no easy feat. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and tickets come with a hefty price tag. Beyond the cost, there's a limit to the number of guests who can attend, making the guest list highly selective.

Despite the exclusivity and prestige of the Met Gala, some of the biggest names in the industry have never set foot on its famous red carpet. Scheduling conflicts or personal preferences could be the reason for their absence.

ALSO READ: 'There Are No Triable Issues': Jamie Spears Wants To Reject Britney Spears' Financial Objections And Cancel Upcoming Trial

Britney Spears

In May 2022, shortly after being released from her highly publicized conservatorship, Britney Spears shared a candid moment with her fans. Instead of attending the glamorous Met Gala, one of fashion's biggest events, she chose a low-key night at home. Spears posted a boomerang on Instagram, where she shared her simple plans for the evening. "I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!! I hate flying 🤷🏼‍♀️🌹🌹 !!!" Her caption resonated with fans who appreciated the pop star's down-to-earth attitude.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is often considered one of the most renowned actors in history. Despite her illustrious career and numerous accolades, she has never made an appearance at the Met Gala, one of fashion's most prestigious events. In 2020, Streep was set to be a co-chair at the Met Gala. However, the event had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the cancellation, Streep did not return to the position, and she has yet to make her debut at the event.

Meghan Markle

The Met Gala, a star-studded night celebrating fashion and art, has yet to see Meghan Markle walk its iconic steps. Despite her immense fame and influence, the Duchess of Sussex hasn't graced the event with her presence. But with Meghan and Prince Harry now carving their own path in the US, they might debut in the near future.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, a renowned actress and humanitarian, is known for her appealing presence on red carpets. From elegant gowns to powerful tailoring, she always leaves a lasting impression. However, there's one prestigious red carpet Jolie has yet to walk: the Met Gala. Fashion enthusiasts eagerly await the day Jolie joins the Met Gala's guest list.

Friends Cast

The Met Gala, a night of extravagant fashion and celebrity sightings, has seen its fair share of A-listers grace the red carpet. But there's a group of beloved stars who have never been on the guest list: the cast of Friends. Despite their immense popularity during the show's run and even after, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry have all seemingly bypassed the famed fashion event.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, widely regarded as one of Hollywood's finest actors, is known for his stellar performances and compelling roles. Despite his high-profile status in the entertainment industry, he did not make an appearance at the Met Gala.

