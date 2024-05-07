Meet actor who was Bigg Boss contestant, worked with Katrina Kaif, is currently winning praise for Heeramandi and will star alongside Alia Bhatt

The web series Heeramandi is currently the talk of the town, and so is the cast of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. While actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and others have received praise for their performances, there is another actor who has garnered acclaim for his portrayal in the period drama.

We are talking about Jason Shah, who plays the role of Alastair Cartwright in the show. Let’s take a look at his past ventures, which include the reality show Bigg Boss and films with Katrina Kaif. Jason is reportedly also set to star alongside Alia Bhatt in her upcoming movie.

About Heeramandi actor Jason Shah’s career

Very few would know that Jason Shah featured in a minor role in the 2007 film Partner which was led by Salman Khan. He starred opposite Katrina Kaif as her fiancé and was present in the song Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da.

Jason also had a brief role in the 2016 film Fitoor, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif. During his stint as a wild card contestant in the television show Bigg Boss 10, he even mentioned that his part in Fitoor had been cut short as Katrina wanted to re-shoot some of her scenes.

Apart from these, Jason has worked in TV shows like Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani and Barrister Babu. He also played an East India Company Officer in the movie Thugs of Hindostan.

The 2024 series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has brought him into the spotlight.

Jason Shah to gear up for Jigra with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina

According to a recent report by IANS, Jason Shah has already shot for his past in Jigra and is currently in the dubbing stage. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.

The portal’s source stated, “The role portrayed by Jason is bang opposite from his looks and personality in Heeramandi. He will be seen in a very different look from what audiences are used to seeing him.”

The character he is portraying requires him to transform his physique from a massive, bulky body to that of a lean, college-going guy,” the source added.

