BLACKPINK's Jennie shares stunning photos of royal deep blue ALAIA fit from Met Gala appearance; see here

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has stolen the spotlight at Met Gala 2024, with her absolutely stunning fit customized by ALAIA. With a royal blue midriff-baring dress, she turned all heads at the prestigious event, proving why she is one of the best fashion icons of this era. Often dubbed as the K-pop ‘it’ girl, Jennie made her iconic comeback at the Met Gala after her debut in 2023.

Jennie drops sensational photos of her royal blue fit from Met Gala 2024

On May 6, 6 pm ET (May 7, 3:30 am IST), Met Gala 2024 laid out the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, situated in New York’s Upper East Side. Alongside many Hollywood A-listers, Jennie and Stray Kids became the only K-pop artist gracing the event.

She took to her Instagram and shared some snippets from the evening. The stories especially captured the singer’s evergreen beauty and the royal deep blue ALAIA fit.

See Jennie's Instagram stories here:

More about Jennie's Met Gala 2024 look and her past attendance at the event

With matching blue stilettos, pearl earrings, and waist chains, Jennie gave the complete touch to her 2024 Met Gala look.

In addition, the beauty of her dresses lies in the flowy train, which is an extended part of her sleeves. Overall, this beautiful draped royal blue fit was meant for the K-pop superstar.

Notably, this marks the second time, Jennie graced Met Gala. In 2023, she made her debut, following the footsteps of bandmate Rosé, who was invited to the event’s 2021 edition.

Last year, she channeled realtor beauty with a vintage Chanel dress comprising many intricate yet subtle details. Her 2023 look was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the fashion house’s late creative director.

While Rosé skipped this year’s Met Gala, Jennie made sure to sport the perfect ensemble capturing the soul of this year’s dress code The Garden of Time.

Catch up on Jennie's recent activities

Jennie recently collaborated with Any Song rapper Zico, featuring on the track SPOT. Released on April 26, the track has already amassed a massive stream count and music video views. Now, anticipation runs high for the BLACKPINK member’s next music release under her own agency OA or ODD ATELIER.

