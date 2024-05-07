Husband of Florida woman missing in Spain gets arrested three months after her disappearance; Read details

Federal agents in the United States have apprehended the husband of a Florida woman who went missing in Spain. David Knezevich, 36, is charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Ana Maria Knezevich, 40, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Disappearance in Madrid

Ana Maria Knezevich was reported missing from Madrid on February 2nd, 2024. The couple, who were recently divorced, co-owned a business in South Florida. Ana traveled to Spain in December to get away from the stress of the divorce proceedings, according to the Associated Press.

David Knezevich was detained at Miami International Airport by Spanish international police, Policía Nacional, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, reportedly due to his wife's disappearance. The arrest, announced on social media, was a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Legal proceedings and ongoing investigation

Following his arrest, David Knezevich appeared in Miami Federal Court on Monday, May 6, 2024. The bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 10th. Authorities from several agencies, including the Spanish National Police, Customs and Border Protection, the Diplomatic Security Service, and the FBI, are still working together on the investigation.

The criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE described suspicious activities captured on surveillance cameras. David Knezevich was allegedly seen entering the couple's apartment building shortly after Ana was last seen. Subsequent footage purportedly shows him tampering with surveillance equipment and disabling security features.

Law enforcement officers conducted a welfare check on Ana's apartment and discovered several of her personal belongings missing. Further investigation revealed footage of David purchasing items believed to have been used in the crime. Furthermore, it was discovered that he had traveled abroad before his wife's disappearance and attempted to open a new bank account under her name.

Reactions from friends

Friends of Ana Knezevich expressed relief upon learning of David's arrest. Sanna Rameau, Ana's close friend, expressed hope for closure and justice in the case. "We want to know what happened to her and where she is. Obviously, we want the person responsible for this to be held accountable," Rameau told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

As the investigation progresses, authorities continue to follow leads and gather evidence in an attempt to discover the truth about Ana Maria Knezevich's disappearance.

