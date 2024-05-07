Kim Seon Ho and Song Joong Ki embrace and catch up at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards; Watch

Kim Seon Ho and Song Joong Ki, two of the biggest names in the South Korean industry are best friends at heart. As we talk, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards are in full swerve in South Korea.

One of the biggest awards ceremonies in South Korea, allows distinguished personalities to get together at a place. At the ceremony, Song Joong Ki and Kim Seon Ho gave each other a hug and caught up with each other showing off their friendship.

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards are in full swing at the moment, the ceremony began at 5 PM KST while the red carpet began an hour before. Many faces made an appearance like Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, and Lim Ji Yeon among many others.

Song Joong Ki can be seen in the video coming to meet his friend Kim Seon Ho, who got up when he saw him. They embraced each other sweetly and indulged in a friendly chat at the awards ceremony.

Watch Kim Seon Ho and Song Joong Ki’s BFF meet up at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards here:

Know more about Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho is one of the biggest South Korean actors in the entertainment scene who has been winning hearts for a long time. His presence expands over borders and language barriers.

Kim Seon Ho is popular for K-dramas Welcome to Waikiki 2, Start-Up, and Hometown Cha Cha Cha among others.

Meanwhile his role in the action thriller movie The Childe earned him great love and recognition.

Know more about Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki is a popular South Korean actor who has been delivering memorable performances in K-dramas and movies. His famous works include K-dramas Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Arthdal Chronicles, and movies A Werewolf Boy, Space Sweepers, and Hopeless among many more.

Song Joong Ki was recently seen in the Netflix movie My Name is Loh Kiwan and he also made a remarkable cameo as Kim Ji Won’s lawyer in Queen of Tears.

