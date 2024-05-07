'Really Comfortable': Charli XCX Talks About Her T-Shirt Patchworked Marni Gown For Met Gala 2024

Charli XCX has had a phenomenal career trajectory. The singer has always presented her work in a very creative and unique way that fans have appreciated.

The songstress appeared at this year's Met Gala. She did not disappoint her fans as she wore a Marni gown with her own creative twist that elevated the overall appearance of her outfit and connected with the theme, "Garden Of Time."

What did Charli XCX wear?

She donned an off-the-shoulder white Marni dress made from patchworked vintage T-shirts. The dress paid homage to Francesco Risso's signature "mending" visible stitch design and also reflected the singer's punk-inspired style.

As TikTok's guest, Charli XCX and her stylist, Chris Horan, were given the liberty to choose their own designer. Charli has previously collaborated with Risso and Marni on different projects, including custom looks for Charli's 2023 Coachella performance, so this choice made sense.

She told Vogue that despite the dress's long train, it is "actually really comfortable."

Charli XCX talks about her Met Gala outfit

The Good Ones singer spoke to the outlet about the 200 hours of workmanship that went into creating the dress. She said, "Francesco and I both liked the idea of taking the most simple item—the white T-shirt—and building something extravagant from it." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She added that the white T-shirt can reflect so many things: fashion sensibilities and styles. It is a mix of classic, punk, comfortable, sexy, and casual all at once.

She called the white T-shirt the most prized item, adding, "You know when you find that one perfectly fitting, perfectly feeling white T-shirt that you never want to throw away?"

The singer expressed, "And as time goes on, those T-shirts become more worn, softer, more desirable. We liked using this as a starting point for the dress."

ALSO READ: What Exactly Happens Inside The Met Gala After The Red Carpet? Explored As 2024 Event Draws To A Close