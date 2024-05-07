Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic 'Loyal People' Post After Tom Brady Is Roasted For Dumping Her While She Was Pregnant

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady aired live on Sunday on Netflix, and the show took jabs at several high-profile stars, including the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, his ex-girlfriend, and many more.

It was expected to hear some relationship jokes when the whole show was focused around the former NFL star. While Gisele reportedly was not happy about the jokes made about the marriage, Brady's ex-partner and mother to their son also had something to say about the roast, it seems. Let's have a look at what was said.

Tom Brady's ex girlfriend posts cryptic message after the NFL star was roasted for leaving her pregnant

The Netflix roast special made a lot of people laugh, but not everyone was convinced about the jokes, it seems. First, Gisele Bundchen reportedly said she was "deeply disappointed" by the portrayal of her family, as per People. Now, Bridget Moynahan shared a "loyal people" post on her Instagram account with the caption, "so true."

It read, "Loyal people take s--t more personal because they never would've did that s--t to you." Their split was controversial. The two dated for two years and called it quits in 2006. The five-time Super Bowl MVP winner then moved on with his now ex-wife and Brazilian model Gisele two months following his breakup with the Blue Bloods actress.

Bridget Moynahan gave birth to Tom Brady’s son after their split

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady's breakup became the center of attention during the Netflix roast. It was comedian Nikki Glaser who brought the split back to life during the show, which was dedicated to the former New England Patriots quarterback. She stated in front of the crowd, referring to Brady's relationship with Bridget, "Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then came back, then retired. I get it."

She continued, "It's hard to walk away from something that isn't your pregnant girlfriend. To be fair, he didn't know; he just thought she was getting fat." This was not it, as Will Ferrell, adding fuel to the fire, said, "The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan."

Around the time of their breakup, Brady was not aware about her pregnancy. Bridget, the 53-year-old, who is now married to Andrew Frankel, came to know that she was pregnant with the former quarterback's baby (Jack) born in 2007, just two and half months after they parted ways. Father of three kids, Brady also welcomed two children with ex-wife Bundchen: Benjamin and Vivian. They share joint custody after filing for a divorce, which ended their 13-year-long union.

