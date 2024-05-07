Jasmine Bhasin often hit the headlines for her relationship with her long-term beau, Aly Goni. Their romantic relationship became the talk of the town from their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Apart from that, Jasmine has garnered appreciation from the audience for her performances on several TV shows. The actress has an active social media presence, where she often shares glimpses from her workout sessions.

Recently, the actress dropped a video with a long note giving an update on her lower back injury and also added a motivational message.

Jasmine’s lower back injury

Just a few hours ago, Jasmine shared a long post where she disclosed that recently she suffered a lower back injury and was advised to take complete bed rest for two weeks by the doctor. Adding to this, she mentioned how she never let the health issue come in between her plans.

Addressing the same, she wrote, "Because I can't stay still and had to travel for a friend's engagement, Eid, etc., so I didn't let it pull me down and instead somehow fixed myself with pain patches, needles etc." Further in the note, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared her experience of traveling to mountains with bumpy roads to Jammu while she was still having a lower back injury.

The actress further ensured that she didn’t perform any sort of workout or lift any weights. However, the pain didn't stop her from living life to the fullest. Adding to this, she added, “And now I am back at it to achieve my goals. Still weak on lower back but nothing can stop me.”

After sharing her experience, she penned down a motivational message to her fans, as she expressed, “Moral of the story- Instead of crying out your pain and vulnerability for some sympathy which is neither gonna heal you nor help you. Always work on getting back stronger than before.”

More about Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin was a top finalist in the Femina Miss India 2013 beauty pageant. Jasmine further worked in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Apart from the fictional shows, Bhasin has been part of reality shows such as Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 and Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

On the personal front, she is currently dating Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni, who proposed to her during a task in Bigg Boss 14.

