Cody Rhodes Reveals Three WWE Superstars Who Can Potentially Be The Ric Flair To His Dusty

Cody Rhodes has recently revealed three superstars in WWE who could be Ric Flair to his Cody Rhodes in WWE. His dad Dusty Rhodes was a WWE legend who had some greatest rivalries with wrestlers, and one of them among them was Ric Flair. So, Cody Rhodes spoke about who could be his Ric Flair in the current era of WWE. The American Nightmare addressed this question at the recently concluded WWE pay-per-view, Backlash’s post-show press conference.

He said that his dad’s favorite rivalries were with Superstar Billy Graham, Harley Race, and the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Rhodes revealed that his father Dusty Rhodes used to make Ali parallel to who was Frazier, who was Foreman, all this stuff. So, he revealed the three superstars who could be his fierce rival in WWE, with whom he has a great storyline.

Who did Cody Rhodes name as his potential biggest rival in WWE?

Cody Rhodes weighed in on not just three but four WWE superstars, who can be the next potential rivals to him in WWE. He named Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and even AJ Styles whom he defeated recently at WWE Backlash. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“Perhaps it's my newly developed friend, who is getting better right now and we can't wait for him to come back, perhaps it's Seth Rollins, perhaps it's Roman Reigns, perhaps it's AJ Styles,” Wrestling Inc quoted Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

Seth Rollins was the first opponent whom Rhodes faced at WrestleMania 38, then Roman Reigns was the second one he defeated at WrestleMania 40, and AJ Styles is the third wrestler whom he recently defeated at Backlash. While there is a lesser possibility of him feuding with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes could certainly have a great storyline against Roman Reigns, if the Tribal Chief returns to WWE soon.



Rhodes names his special potential rival

Cody Rhodes apart from naming three of his potential great rivals in WWE, also went on to name a wrestler with whom he has a great story. That wrestler is his former leader, Randy Orton. Rhodes stated that his potential rivalry against Randy Orton would be different today than Rhodes' initial run in WWE.

"One of the gentlemen in the ring with me, was a huge part of me even being here today. There are multiple people who were a big part of me being here today but somebody who legitimately took me under his wing and put me in his faction ... I know ten years ago, Randy Orton could wipe the floor with me but I wonder what it looks like today. Feels like a first time ever today and I mean that with the utmost respect to somebody who got me to where I am today," Randy Orton said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Cody Rhodes made his WWE debut in 2006, and after two years of his solo run, aligned with Ted DiBiase and Randy Orton in 2008 under the group Legacy. For the next two years, Rhodes and DiBiase worked under Randy Orton.

Now, since Cody Rhodes has risen in stature even above Randy Orton, a storyline between them for the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could be memorable. Let’s wait and watch if this ever happens.