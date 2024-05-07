Courteney Cox Gets Nostalgic As FRIENDS Finale Clocks 20 Years: ' I Don’t Know How We Were Able To Act'

Actress and filmmaker Courteney Cox expressed her gratitude for being a part of the most beloved series FRIENDS which ran for ten years. She recently shared a post on social media expressing gratitude for her role on the blockbuster hit show.

Courteney Cox celebrates FRIENDS finale episode

Courteney Cox shared a post on Instagram which featured the series’ final episode of the last season followed by a video clip of all the actors taking their last bow on the set.

“It’s been 20 years since the series finale of FRIENDS. I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears,” Courteney said in her caption. The Scream actress added that she is forever grateful.

Everything to know about FRIENDS

FRIENDS is an American sitcom is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The series starred stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and the late Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).

The six friends have a journey starting from their 20s to 30s focusing on their life, friendship, love, career, and marriage. The popular show followed six New Yorkers getting into hilarious situations and the characters set true friendship goals for their fans as they stuck by each other in the toughest of times.

Meanwhile, FRIENDS will also mark 20 years of the show this year since it made its debut on September 22, 1994.

