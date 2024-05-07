Hansal Mehta drops monochromatic PICS with ‘gift’ Pratik Gandhi from Gandhi sets; fans are all hearts

Veteran director Hansal Mehta is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming series, Gandhi. The show will feature Pratik Gandhi and his wife Bhamini Oza in the role of Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi respectively.

Meanwhile, several updates and pictures from the sets often send fans into a frenzy. Now, most recently, the director yet again dropped a couple of pictures from the sets with the lead star igniting excitement among fans.

Hansal Mehta drops pictures with Pratik Gandhi from sets of Gandhi

Today, on May 7, a while back, Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures of him with Pratik Gandhi. The pictures are from the sets of their highly-anticipated collaboration, Gandhi. In both snaps, the duo is seen looking away from the camera, seemingly captured in candid moments as they were standing against the bricked wall.

“On location. #Gandhi. From the iPhone of @khamkhaphotoartist wearing a @pratham94 gift with the gift himself @pratikgandhiofficial,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Soon after the post was shared, netizens couldn't stop reacting to it. “@pratikgandhiofficial Just look at you Perfect ‘Gandhi’ !!!!! my heart is smiling,” read a comment below the post by a user. In addition to this, several red-hearts were also dropped by the netizens as they reacted to the post.

Harry Potter's Tom Felton came on board for a special role in Gandhi

It was just a couple of days back, that it was announced that Mehta had signed Tom Felton for a special role. According to Deadline, Tom Felton known for his role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, will play Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi’s first and best friend, during a period he spent in London while studying law.

Expressing his excitement over the same, Felton said, “I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London.” He added, "It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honor and pleasure.”

The upcoming biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, helmed by Hansal Mehta is bankrolled by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. The show is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform next year in 2025.

Previously, Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta worked together on the thriller series Scam 1992, which garnered critical acclaim from both fans and cinema enthusiasts.

