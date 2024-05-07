Emma Chamberlain went to the Met Gala again on May 6, marking her fourth year in a row attending fashion's biggest evening. This time, she wore a gorgeous floor-length dress made by the famous designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

The dress was brown with lace, and it had a tight top and a long, flowing skirt. Emma described her style as "decaying," giving it a dark and mysterious vibe.

Emma Chamberlain's outfit defines the Met Gala 2024 theme but in a dark twist

In her sketch to dress clip of Vogue, Emma Chamberlain expressed, “This is sort of a fantasy, enchanted-like theme. It’s fun to do a dark twist on it; the underbelly of nature,” fitting Gala's theme of The Garden of Time.

Making her dress took a long time, about 640 hours, per Vogue. The design was modern but also had elements from the 2003 fashion show. Emma complimented the outfit with a diamond necklace and earrings and wore her hair in an elegant bun to match her bold look.

This wasn't Emma's first time at the Met Gala. She made her debut in 2021, looking stunning in a gold dress by Louis Vuitton. The next year, she returned wearing another Louis Vuitton outfit, this time in line with the event's theme of "Gilded Glamour." In 2022, she wore Louis Vuitton again but also added some shiny accessories from Cartier, a famous jewelry brand from France.

Jean-Paul Gaultier tells Vogue that her outfit is “modernized by adding volume; there are layers, combinations of several textiles, and transparencies with satin whalebones, a blocked knit base, and lace on top.”

At the Gala in 2022, Emma got people talking due to her playful interview with rapper Jack Harlow. Their chemistry was undeniable, and fans loved seeing them together. They met again at the Gala in 2023, sparking even more excitement among their followers.

This year, Emma decided to switch things up by wearing two different outfits from Miu Miu, another high-end fashion brand. She also hung out with her friend Kendall Jenner, with whom she recently collaborated on their brands Chamberlain Coffee and Jenner's 818 Tequila for a project.

