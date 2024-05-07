Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin share photos from Japan vacay in matching outfits, setting couple goals; See PICS

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a long-term relationship since 2015. The actors have been there for each other through thick and thin. They openly support each other's work and endeavours. While mostly keeping their dating lives private, sometimes they openly express their feelings and can also be spotted on dates.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin hang out in Japan in matching clothes

Last week, Shin Min Ah posted a few photos from her vacation in Japan on Instagram. She was sporting an oversized brown jacket over her outfit. A few days later, Kim Woo Bin also took to Instagram and added pictures from Japan wearing a brown jacket. Keen fans noticed the similarities and concluded that the two actors were enjoying a trip to Japan together wearing matching outfits.

More about Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time. Even after eight years, the two actors are often spotted displaying their love for each other. The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2015.

Shin Min Ah made her debut in 2001 with the drama Beautiful Days and the film Volcano High. Her last drama appearance was Our Blues in 2022. She will be returning to K-dramas with the upcoming romance comedy Because I Want No Loss along with Kim Young Dae. The drama is expected to be released in August.

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond, and more. In 2023, he took on the lead role in the drama Black Knight. He will be taking on the role of Genie in the much-awaited fantasy romance Everything Will Come True which also stars Bae Suzy.

