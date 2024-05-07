SEVENTEEN to revise price for 17 IS RIGHT HERE Deluxe version album; cites miscommunication for inflated cost announcement

SEVENTEEN dropped their latest album 17 IS RIGHT here on April 29 along with the music video of Maestro. The compilation album has been received well by fans and the music video has also gained millions of views within a few days.

Later on, the announcement of 17 IS RIGHT HERE (Deluxe Version) came with the album's price, which received criticism for being too high. The company has since adjusted the sale price.

SEVENTEEN's 17 IS RIGHT HERE's price revised

On May 7, SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE (Deluxe Ver.)' was announced and the price of the album was also revealed. This was met with backlash from fans who pointed out the highly-priced album.

PLEDIS Entertainment addressed the issue and stated that the album was initially conceived as a limited-edition release featuring but during the production process, the focus shifted towards making the album more accessible to a wider range of fans. This resulted in changes to both the album’s content and pricing, they said.

They apologized and added that due to an operational error, the price was incorrectly communicated to the retailers, resulting in the album's pre-change price being announced on the sales pages.

They assured that the corrected lower prices would be applicable on the websites by 5:00 pm KST which is 1:30 pm IST. They also conveyed that fans who have already made the purchase will be contacted by the retailers to process refund and place a new order.

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards.

Their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE includes 33 tracks in total including four new additions which are MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to Youth. Prior to the release, they held their concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL on April 27 and April 28 in Seoul.

