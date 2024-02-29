Bae Doona, Park Solomon, Ryu Seung Bum and cast shine at script read for anticipated thriller drama Family Plan

Family Plan (literal translation), Coupang Play's upcoming drama, has unveiled a photo from its script reading session. Starring actors Bae Doona, Ryu Seung Bum, Baek Yoon Shik, Park Solomon, and Lee Su Hyun, Family Plan promises to be an interesting thriller series.

Family Plan’s script read

Family Plan is a drama centered around individuals with extraordinary abilities who adopt the guise of a family to ensure their survival against malevolent and dangerous criminals employing extraordinary methods to threaten them.

Directors Kim Gok and Kim Sun, along with scriptwriter Kim Jung Min, joined actors Bae Doona, Ryu Seung Bum, Baek Yoon Shik, Park Solomon, and Lee Su Hyun at the script reading. From the onset of the reading, the actors seamlessly delved into their respective roles, showcasing remarkable chemistry from their initial interactions.

Bae Doona takes on the role of Han Young Soo, a mother endowed with a special ability who is known for her affection towards her children. The actress expressed her excitement about the project, stating that she had been eagerly anticipating it for quite some time due to the engaging script. Bae Doona admitted to feeling a mixture of excitement and nervousness prior to the script reading, as she looked forward to collaborating with actors whom she admires and respects deeply.

Ryu Seung Bum takes on the role of Baek Chul Hee, a man who conceals his abilities and comes across as somewhat timid but is a devoted husband to his wife. The actor expressed his determination to give his all to ensure the success of the project. Baek Yoon Shik portrays Baek Kang Sung, a grandfather with a tough exterior who holds deep affection for his family. Reflecting on the script reading, he shared his varied emotions and urged viewers to show a great deal of interest in the drama.

Park Solomon, set to portray the warm and gentle son Baek Ji Hoon, expressed his admiration for the talented senior actors, considering it an honor to be in their presence. Lee Su Hyun, who will depict the prickly and sensitive daughter Baek Ji Woo, admitted to feeling a mixture of excitement and nervousness. She considered it a great honor to participate in the script reading alongside such remarkable senior actors.

Filming for Family Plan commenced at the end of December 2023, with a release slated for 2024.

More about Bae Doona

Bae Doona is set to portray the character of Han Young Soo, a trained psychopath who has been part of the family planning team since childhood, equipped with natural brain-hacking abilities. Anticipation is high for the forthcoming K-drama, boasting a stellar cast including Bae Doona, Ryu Seung Beom, and emerging talent Park Solomon. Exclusive to the OTT platform Coupang Play, the series is generating excitement among viewers.

Family Plan marks Bae Doona's second upcoming K-drama, following her official joining of the cast. Additionally, she will headline the new series The Killer Miss Lee. Moreover, Bae Doona is set to lead the upcoming film Virus, alongside esteemed actors such as Kim Yoon Seok, Moon Sun Yong, Son Suk Ku, Kwak Jin, and Kim Kyung Il.

