Park Solomon, Kim Ji Eun are colleagues destined for a mysterious twist in Branding In Seongsu posters

The upcoming drama Branding in Seongsu has released additional posters. Set in the vibrant neighborhood of Seongsu, known for its branding hub, the romantic story revolves around Kang Na Eon (Kim Ji Eun), a sharp marketing team leader, and intern So Eun Ho (Park Solomon), whose lives take an unexpected turn after an unintentional kiss leads to a soul swap.

Branding in Seongsu posters

In the recently unveiled posters for Branding In Seongsu, Kang Na Eon (played by Kim Ji Eun) is portrayed amidst impeccably organized proposals, projecting confidence through her poised stance and gaze. The caption, "Branding is covering up weaknesses with strengths," underscores Na Eon's knack for triumphing in every project no matter what she takes on. As she aspires for an executive role, viewers are intrigued by how the unexpected soul swap will impact her ambitious pursuits.

On the other hand, intern So Eun Ho (played by Park Solomon) is depicted with a haphazard pile of files in his arms, set against a backdrop of crumpled papers tossed by team leader Kang Na Eon. Correction notes adorn the scene indicating he is often corrected by Na Eun. Despite the chaos, Eun Ho's embrace of a small plant and his gentle smile accentuate his upbeat personality. The caption, "After all, what's selected in the end is honest branding," conveys his sincere approach.

Advertisement

More about Branding in Seongsu

Kang Na Eon (Kim Ji Eun) stands as the youngest marketing team leader, renowned for turning every project into a success. A living industry legend, she climbed the corporate ladder from public recruitment to executive status, portraying a workaholic persona willing to sacrifice friendship and love for success. However, her life takes a turn when she becomes entangled with an intern she perceives as unintelligent.

So Eun Ho (Park Solomon) is the marketing agency's charming and oldest intern, sporting an amiable and youthful appearance. Embracing a "you only live once" mindset, he entered the workforce later and found himself in conflict with his work-driven boss, Kang Na Eon, clashing with her strong and rigid personality. Branding in Seongsu is set to premiere on February 5.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Solomon, Kim Ji Eun share intimate moment in striking first poster for romance drama Branding In Seongsu