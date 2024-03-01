POLL: Park Seo Joon, Ma Dong Seok, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and more; VOTE for best Korean actor in Hollywood

As Korean actors continue to make waves in Hollywood, the competition for the title of the best Korean actor in Hollywood has become fierce. From Park Seo Joon's charismatic performances to BLACKPINK's Jennie's crossover success, each nominee has left an indelible mark on the international stage.

Park Seo Joon, celebrated for his K-drama success, recently made his Hollywood debut with a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's film The Marvels, elevating his global profile. Ma Dong Seok, known for his impactful roles in Korean cinema, joined the star-studded cast of Marvel's Eternals, showcasing his versatility on a grand scale.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, with her foray into acting through The Idol, brought her star power to Hollywood. Jun Ji Hyun, a Hallyu star, impressed with Hollywood projects like Blood: The Last Vampire and Snow Flower and the Secret Fan.

Lee Joon Gi, Lee Byung Hun, Jung Ho Yeon, Rain, Han Hyo Joo, and Bae Doona have all made significant contributions to the Korean entertainment industry and ventured successfully into Hollywood. As each nominee boasts a unique set of talents and accomplishments, the results are sure to reflect the diverse preferences of global audiences.

