Park Solomon, Kim Ji Eun bring characters to life at script reading for fantasy drama Branding in Seongsu

Branding in Seongsu (literal title), the upcoming fantasy rom-com K-drama, has offered a sneak peek into its initial script reading session. This romance drama unfolds in the Seongsu neighborhood, a hub of branding, and narrates the tale of Kang Na Eon, the assertive leader of the marketing team, and intern So Eun Ho. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a swap occurs after an unintentional kiss.

Branding in Seongsu script reading session

Director Jung Heon Soo, along with lead actors Kim Ji Eun, Park Solomon, Yang Hye Ji, and Kim Ho Young, gathered for the script reading. Despite it being their first meeting, the actors effortlessly created a warm atmosphere, showcasing performances brimming with enthusiasm and immersion into their characters.

Kim Ji Eun plays Kang Na Eon, the youngest marketing team leader known for her success in every project. Playing a living industry legend who climbed the ranks from public recruitment to executive success, Kim Ji Eun skillfully embodies the charismatic and dedicated workaholic Kang Na Eon, with a composed voice tone that effectively captures Na Eon's cold and sharp personality.

Park Solomon takes on the role of So Eun Ho, fondly dubbed the marketing agency's cute puppy for his friendly and youthful demeanor. However, as the narrative progresses and his soul swaps with Kang Na Eon's, Eun Ho undergoes a swift transformation into a cold and charismatic intern.

Park Solomon highlights the compelling dynamic arising from the characters' distinct qualities as a noteworthy aspect to look forward to in the drama. He notes that his character, Eun Ho, embodies innocence, while Kim Ji Eun's character, Na Eon, radiates boldness. According to him, the simultaneous warmth and roughness exhibited by both main characters will bring an enjoyable dimension to the drama.

Yang Hye Ji plays Do Yoo Mi, a lovely and vivacious heroine with a dash of naivety. Yang Hye Ji expresses her joy for the change of Do Yoo Mi, who begins her journey motivated by ambition and jealousy.

Kim Ho Young takes on the role of Cha Jung Woo, a charismatic man who becomes the subject of Na Eon's one-sided crush. Providing insights into his character, Kim Ho Young describes Jung Woo as the 'perfect man.' Despite acknowledging the pressure that comes with portraying such a character, Kim Ho Young expresses his commitment to delivering his best performance.

Fantasy romantic-comedy drama Branding in Seongsu is set to air in February 2024. Watch the upcoming K-drama Branding in Seongsu at their script reading session here-

More about Park Solomon and Kim Ji Eun

Born on November 11, 1999, Park Solomon, also known by his stage name Lomon, is a South Korean actor originally from Uzbekistan. Since his debut in 2014, he has gained recognition for his notable roles in dramas such as Sweet Revenge, All of Us Are Dead, and Revenge of Others. In 2019, Park Solomon expanded his portfolio by starring in the Chinese drama Lookism, showcasing his commitment by learning Mandarin for the role.

After a two-year hiatus from the small screen, Park Solomon made a strong comeback in 2022 with his role as Lee Su Hyeok in the Netflix zombie-themed series All of Us Are Dead. The series enjoyed international success, propelling Park Solomon to gain a substantial following of 2 million Instagram followers in less than a week.

Kim Ji Eun is a South Korean actress known for her roles in notable television series such as The Veil, Again My Life, and One Dollar Lawyer. Her talent and contributions have earned her recognition, as evidenced by her ranking at 13th place in the annual Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 in 2023, where she held the second-highest position for actresses, only surpassed by Park Eun Bin.

In 2023, Kim Ji Eun collaborated once again with the director of Again My Life in the ENA mystery-thriller titled Longing for You, showcasing her versatility in the drama industry.

