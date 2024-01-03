Park Solomon, Kim Ji Eun share intimate moment in striking first poster for romance drama Branding In Seongsu

The upcoming fantasy romantic-comedy drama Branding in Seongsu (literal title) has unveiled a poster showcasing Park Solomon and Kim Ji Eun, providing an exciting preview of their upcoming romance.

New poster for Branding in Seongsu

In the latest poster, So Eun Ho (Park Solomon) leans in for a kiss with Kang Na Eon (Kang Ji Eun). Surprisingly, Kang Na Eon who is typically calm and composed, seems both embarrassed and caught off guard by So Eun Ho's bold gesture.

The pastel-themed poster captures So Eun Ho gazing intensely into Kang Na Eon's eyes. While Kang Na Eon appears agitated and confused, So Eun Ho maintains a relaxed and calm demeanor, subtly hinting at a potential romance. The coordination of their white and red outfits against the romantic pastel background creates a visually enchanting effect.

The poster’s caption reads, "A relationship that changed with just one kiss," hinting at the impending romance and a soul swap between Kang Na Eon and So Eun Ho. The question through this new poster and upcoming unique storyline arises: will they ever return to their own bodies, and what chaos will ensue in the marketing team with the leader and intern switched?

More about Branding in Seongsu

Branding in Seongsu unfolds in the heart of the branding-centric neighborhood, Seongsu. This romance drama narrates the tale of Kang Na Eon, the assertive marketing team leader, and So Eun Ho, a lively intern, whose lives intertwine when an inadvertent kiss leads to a soul-swapping phenomenon between them leading to chaos.

Actress Kim Ji Eun known for her role in Again My Life, takes on the role of Kang Na Eon in Branding in Seongsu, portraying the youngest marketing team leader known for turning every project into a triumph. As a living industry legend who ascended from public recruitment to executive success, Kang Na Eon is a relentless workaholic, willing to sacrifice friendship and love for the pursuit of success.

Park Solomon, or Lomon, known for his role in All Of Us Are Dead, steps into the character of So Eun Ho in Branding in Seongsu. As the oldest intern with a YOLO (you only live once) approach to life, So Eun Ho belatedly enters the workforce. His internship becomes a battleground as he clashes with his workaholic boss, Kang Na Eon.

Branding in Seongsu is set to premiere on February 5, 2024.

