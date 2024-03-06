BLACKPINK's Lisa, NewJeans' Hyein, Bae Doona, TWICE's Nayeon steal spotlight at 2024 Paris Fashion Week

The Fall/Winter 2024-2025 edition of Paris Fashion Week, unfolding from February 26 to March 5, was a grand spectacle where fashion seamlessly intertwined with fame. The enchanting presence of BLACKPINK's Lia, NewJeans' Hyein, TWICE's Nayeon, and Bae Doona added unparalleled glamor to the event. Their luxurious and trendsetting outfits became the focal point of discussions, making them the epitome of style amid the opulent affair.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa looked majestic in a trendsetting fusion look

Dazzling as an honored guest at the Fall/Winter 2024 show, BLACKPINK's Lisa radiated an air of elegance, embodying the epitome of high fashion. Her ensemble, a stylish long coat adorned with vibrant embroidery, paired effortlessly with leather shorts and thigh-high tights. The global sensation commanded attention as cameras fixated on her, capturing every moment of her runway presence. Lisa's ethereal beauty resonated across online communities and social media, where fans eagerly shared photos and videos, celebrating her impeccable style and undeniable impact at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

NewJeans’ Hyein made her solo debut at Paris Fashion Week as a global ambassador

NewJeans' Hyein, the youngest global ambassador for Louis Vuitton since December 2022, made a striking solo debut at Paris Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Marking her first public appearance for the luxury fashion house in March 2023, Hyein, with her model-like proportions and captivating charm, stole the spotlight once again. Fans and media eagerly awaited her presence, and netizens praised her stunning visuals at the event. Fan-taken, unedited photos captured Hyein's real-life beauty, providing an authentic glimpse of the global ambassador's allure, and cementing her status as a rising star in the fashion world.

TWICE’s Nayeon and Bae Doona marked their presence at the show looking as elegant as ever

TWICE's Nayeon turned heads on March 5, 2024, during Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a chic black and white short dress, she radiated elegance and style, captivating with her radiant beauty and sophisticated look. Nayeon's presence garnered widespread praise on social media, emphasizing her growing influence in the fashion world.

Simultaneously, renowned Korean actor Bae Doona graced the front row in a statement black suit coupled with silver chains and embellishments. Both Nayeon and Bae Doona showcased timeless elegance, leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious event and solidifying their positions as style icons in the fashion realm.

