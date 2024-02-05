Branding in Seongsu starring Park Solomon, Kim Ji Eun: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The highly anticipated 2024 drama Branding in Seongsu is set to premiere on February 5th, stirring up considerable excitement among fans. With a star-studded cast featuring Kim Ji Eun, Park Solomon, Jung Yi Rang, Jeon Jun Ho, Lee Kwang Hee, Chae Soo Ah, and more, the series promises to be a must-watch.

Branding in Seongsu release date, where to watch and genre

Branding in Seongsu is set to premiere on U+ Mobile TV and Viki. The series, a blend of romantic comedy, thriller, and workplace drama, will air episodes every Monday through Thursday, each running for 35 minutes. Following the premiere, viewers can catch a new episode every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Branding in Seongsu plot

Branding in Seongsu unfolds as a fantasy romance drama set in the vibrant neighborhood of Seongsu, known for its branding prowess. The storyline revolves around Kang Na Eon (Kim Ji Eun), the sharp-witted leader of the marketing team, and So Eun Ho (Park Solomon), an intern. Their lives take a whimsical turn when their souls swap places after an accidental kiss.

Lead Cast and their characters in Branding in Seongsu

Park Solomon will portray the character of So Eun Ho, the eldest intern at Seongsu Agency. He enters the workforce with a YOLO (you only live once) mindset, embarking on his internship later than most. Despite this, he is determined to pursue sincere marketing and clashes with his workaholic team leader, Kang Na Eon, who prioritizes success above all else. Their lives take a surprising turn when an unexpected kiss causes their souls to swap.

So Eun Ho is defined by his commitment to fighting for his beliefs. Whether participating in protests or expressing his sincerity, he exudes a bright and determined gaze. His free-spirited personality is reflected in his casual attire, reminiscent of his past YOLO lifestyle spent traveling the world and surfing. However, upon joining the company, So Eun Ho transforms into a sharp and stylish intern, donning suits with a sweet smile that captures his newfound role as the agency's representative cute intern.

Kim Ji Eun takes on the role of Kang Na Eon, the youngest marketing team leader at her company, renowned for her ability to turn every project into a success. As a living legend in the industry, Kang Na Eon began her career through public recruitment and climbed the ladder to executive status. A dedicated workaholic, she is willing to sacrifice friendship and love for the sake of success. However, her meticulously planned life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes involved with the seemingly naive intern, So Eun Ho.

Kang Na Eon exudes strong professionalism, which is evident in her relaxed smile and posture. Despite her strict demeanor, she possesses excellent social skills and can foster a tender atmosphere when necessary, showcasing her leadership capabilities.

Yang Hye Ji portrays the character of Do Yoo Mi, a workaholic who is close friends with Kang Na Eon. Initially viewing Na Eon as her role model, Do Yoo Mi begins to feel inferior when constantly compared to her.

Kim Ho Young takes on the role of Cha Jung Woo, a talented art director who joined the company alongside Do Yoo Mi and Kang Na Eon. Known for his exceptional looks and personality, Cha Jung Woo has harbored a one-sided crush on Na Eon for eight years. However, his feelings take a turn when he notices intern So Eun Ho frequently by Na Eon's side.

The exciting mystery thriller angle of the plot

After suffering a severe injury inflicted by a villain in a rabbit mask, Kang Na Eon wakes up in a hospital bed only to realize she is trapped in the body of intern So Eun Ho. Determined to uncover the identity of her attacker, Na Eon assumes the guise of So Eun Ho and embarks on a mission to unveil the culprit.

With numerous suspects on her radar, including Han Yi Jae (Park Ki Duk), who seeks to seize the team leader position for political gain within the company; Team Leader Nam (Kim Byul); her close friend and colleague Do Yoo Mi (Yang Hye Ji); and art director Cha Jung Woo (Kim Ho Young), viewers can anticipate the intricate mind games Na Eon will engage in as she navigates the hunt for the perpetrator.

