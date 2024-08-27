‘Be happy’: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook write heartfelt notes for fellow soldier's military discharge; give autographs

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are currently enlisted in the South Korean military as active duty soldiers. The K-pop stars are currently on hiatus and not engaged in any form of schedule, the fans show their excitement every time a new update of them surfaces. Recently, a soldier from their station was discharged from duty and they both wrote heartfelt goodbye notes for their mate.

On August 27, 2024, a new update of both BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook has been circulating on social media platforms. Both the K-pop idols wrote a touching note to their fellow soldier and mate from the military who happened to be discharged from duty. In the note, Jimin recalled how the soldier had asked him to remember his name when they first met.

The artist also expressed his gratitude for the constant smiles, care, and support the soldier had shown. Jimin also encouraged him to take care of his skin, reassuring him that it would improve soon. On the other hand, Jungkook said that the soldier worked hard and wished him happiness for his new journey.

Both Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military on the same day, December 13, 2024, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025. Furthermore, currently, they both are appearing in a travel show titled Are You Sure?! which was shot before their enlistment.

The show is described as a travel series where Jimin and Jungkook will travel across different regions, do various activities, and spend quality time together. As the title suggests, they encountered unexpected events throughout their journey that made them question, "Are You Sure?!"

The duo visited New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. They explored the bustling cityscape in New York, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying the diverse food scene.

On Jeju Island, they immersed themselves in nature, experiencing the tranquility of its beaches and hiking trails. Sapporo offered a blend of cultural and outdoor activities, from visiting traditional markets to exploring breathtaking landscapes.

Are You Sure?! will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the show premiered on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform. Are you ready to watch Jimin and Jungkook take on thrilling challenges?

