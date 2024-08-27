BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie: French photographer reveals story behind rumored K-pop couple’s alleged Paris date

Back in 2023, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating rumors were fueled by their alleged secret date in Paris. In Particular, a clip from their alleged romantic stroll in the city went viral online, where the rumored K-pop couple was seen hands in hands by the River Seine. Now a French photographer who claimed to have filmed the clip revealed the story behind it.

Recently, French photographer Amar Taoualit appeared in a podcast on Sabo Production’s YouTube channel, where he shared the backstory of V and Jennie’s alleged Paris date video.

He explained that he usually photographs American celebrities but when his friend, a huge K-pop fan, shared a tip about V and Jennie’s Paris vacation, he had to look into it. To capture the clip that later went viral online, the pap waited outside a club in Champs-Élysées for two hours before he saw two people leaving hands in hands.

He immediately sent the pic to his informer friend who commented it was noteworthy. To get better footage, he grabbed a bike and decided to follow them. Amar revealed that he lost sight of them briefly but shortly after spotted the rumored K-pop couple near the docks.

The duo passed by him and even took a photo near the Eiffel Tower. But soon they noticed the photographer and he had to stop filming. He revealed that even security approached him later but decided to let him go as he didn’t pose a threat.

Advertisement

The French pap further shared that he continued to follow V and Jennie along the docks of the River Seine. As he noticed increased security, he had to film the footage discretely, said Amar. He then elaborated that he managed to film a 1-minute 30-second long clip and confirmed the K-pop idols’ identities with a passerby who recognized them.

Watch Amar Taoualit spilling the backstory of V and Jennie's viral Paris date clip (the interview begins at 13-minute mark below):

Ending the backstory, Amar Taoualit revealed that many Korean media outlets reached out to him for the video, but he decided to share it on his social media handles instead.

Needless to say, the video instantly went viral, further fueling V and Jennie’s dating rumor. However, neither BTS’ nor BLACKPINK’s agency even confirmed the clip from the rumored couple’s alleged Paris date

ALSO READ: Golden Child's TAG, Jibeom, and Bomin leave team after contract expiration; Group to continue with 7 members