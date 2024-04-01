Beauty and Mr. Romantic with Im Soo Hyang-Ji Hyun Woo wins viewership battle against Queen of Tears this week

Queen of Tears, Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Hide saw an increase in viewership this week and achieved their personal best. Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has been gaining a lot of popularity worldwide because of its unpredictable ending and the chemistry between the characters. Here is a look at the viewership ratings of episodes that aired on Sunday.

Queen of Tears, Beauty, and Mr. Romantic enjoy a rise in ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Queen of Tears garnered a nationwide viewership rating of 16.1 percent which is its highest yet. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love but over time, things change and they grow distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic garnered a viewership rating of 17.6 percent which made it the most viewed program on Sunday. The Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo starrer drama tells the story of an actress who due to circumstances hits her bottom. Fate reunites her with her first love who is now an assistant director. He helps her gain back her position.

Advertisement

Hide achieves its highest viewership yet

Hide scored a viewership rating of 6 percent, marking its personal best yet. The drama tells the story of Na Moon Young who is married to Cha Seung Jae. One day suddenly, Lee Moo Saeng goes missing and she becomes one of the suspects. Ha Yeon Joo is her neighbor. Do Jin Woo is a man covered in mystery. He has the key that will help Na Moon Young reach her husband. As she goes on a journey to find her husband, Na Moon Young uncovers a bigger truth.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: True Beauty star Moon Ga Young to part ways with KeyEast agency and become free agent; on lookout for new home