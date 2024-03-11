Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Wo and Kim Soo Hyun starts off strong; ranks 8 on top 10 TV show chart worldwide list

Queen of Tears is a romance comedy which stars Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. The drama premiered on March 9 and since has garnered love and attention from global fans. Kim Soo Hyun is known for his roles in dramas like The Producers, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Love From Another Star and more. Kim Ji Won has impressed with her performances in Fight For My Way, The Descendants of the Sun, My Liberation Notes and more.

Queen of Tears ranks 8 globally on top 10 TV show chart

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun premiered on March 9 and garnered a viewership rating of 5.9 percent. Subsequently, the second episode enjoyed a jump in viewership and achieved 8.7 percent. The romance comedy has not only gained popularity in South Korea but also globally. The drama ranks 8 on Netflix's worldwide Top 10 TV shows. Queen of Tears is being appreciated by fans for its emotional plotline and comedy. Moreover, the cast is also being praised for their work.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love but over time, things change and they grow distant. Due so an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

