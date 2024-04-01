True Beauty star Moon Ga Young to part ways with KeyEast agency and become free agent; on lookout for new home

Moon Ga Young, known for delivering many hit K-dramas over the years has finally decided to embark on a new journey in terms of choosing an agency. The recent report about her has sparked much curiosity about the actress’s upcoming ventures.

Moon Ga Young to appear in the free agent market

On April 1, a Korean media outlet reported that the True Beauty actress has decided to expire her contract with her current agency KeyEast which is up for renewal soon.

According to an industry inside report, she will now emerge in the free agency market and then set out to seek a new agency that can utilize her potential to the fullest.

On this day, a close associate of Moon Ga Young shared a brief statement that the actress conveyed to her. “I’m planning to move forward with a new agency, and I already informed my current agency about the same. However, I still have unfinished schedules with KeyEast and it’s been a while since I have taken such a decision. So, I will carefully think before coming to a conclusion”, the actress-model reportedly said.

The reports further stated that since Moon Ga Young is stepping into a world that transcends acting, modeling, and more, she would like to join hands with an agency that can foster her diverse talents and manage good communication as 2024 seems to be a pivotal timeline for her career.

Though an official report regarding the same is yet to be disclosed, her new action ignites curiosity amongst the fans regarding the agency she might join next.

Meanwhile, besides gracing many recent fashion events representing global luxury brands, Moon Ga Young also embarked on a new journey as a writer with her recently published prose collection PATA. In addition to her impeccable acting talent, she is also known as the language geek for having a strong grasp of foreign languages like English and German.

More about Moon Ga Young

Since her debut as a child actress, Moon Ga Young has earned swift success with an array of stellar performances in many hit K-dramas. Her lead roles in Tempted (2018), True Beauty (2020), Find Me in Your Memory (2020), Link: Eat, Love, Kill (2022), Delightfully Deceitful (2023), and more have contributed to her sturdy foothold in the competitive world of K-dramas, earning her a moniker like ‘rom-com queen’.

As the actress steps into the free agent market, there will be a lot of attention on her from multiple leading entertainment agencies, due to her growing success.

