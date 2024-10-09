Because This is My First Life turns 7: 10 memorable quotes on love, life and friendship in Jung So Min, Lee Min Ki starrer

Because This is My First Life has a great impact when it comes to exploring themes of love, life, family, friendship and everything in between. The drama dissects the parts of life with nuance and warmth making it relatable and entertaining. Because This is My First Life is a slice-of-life drama which stars Jung So Min, Lee Min Ki, Esom, Park Byung Eun, Kim Ga Eun and Kim Min Seok. As the series celebrates 7 years of its release, here are 10 memorable quotes from Because This is My First Life.

“When I decided to follow my dream, I thought my life would be like walking through a dark tunnel. But I didn’t know it was going to be this dark. I didn’t know it was going to be this lonely.”

This quote showcases the uncertainty of life and how certain choices may seem like the toughest decisions sometimes. But these times surely do come to an end.

"Relationships cost you something whether it's money, time, or emotions."

Relationships are efforts whether it is in terms of spending time, money, energy or emotions.

"I'm embarrassed of myself, not to you but to myself. I couldn't differentiate love from kindness until this age. I had a crush on him for three years. I kept it until I turned 30. I'm ashamed by how foolish I am. I'm not even 20, but 30. I don't know what I'm doing at my age. "

Everyone is a little foolish in love. Logic goes out of the window when one is in love. This quote shows how no matter what the age, having feelings for someone alters our perspective.

"I think I've already become a failure in this life, but I'll try my best."

Even when things seem to end, even when there is no hope, one should always give their best. Who knows things may take a turn for the best.

"It’s easier to be crazy that explain something that people can’t understand. It’s more convenient that way. It’s better to be crazy than pathetic."

Sometimes it is easier to come off as crazy than being seen as the victim or a loser.

“You’re more than just your job or your financial struggles. You’re a strong, capable woman.”

People are not just described by their occupations and what they do. There is a lot more than that which makes a person.

“Maybe happiness isn’t something you find. Maybe it’s something you create.”

Happiness can be found anywhere and everywhere. It is not something that can be found. It comes from within.

“The world is not going to get better. That also means my life is not going to get better. I shouldn’t be looking forward to a better future. I should be living to avoid the worst thing that could happen tomorrow.”

This quote shows the world in a pessimistic light. Since things aren't going to get better, rather prepare for the worse.

"Having someone walk into your life is actually a very astonishing thing. That's because they bring their past, present and their future with them. That's because someone's whole life comes along with him. The heart is fragile, therefore, it might have been broken. That heart is coming too."

Every person has their own baggage. When someone enters your life, they are bringing that baggage along.

“Just because you lived through yesterday doesn't mean you know everything about today.”

Life is unpredictable and it is the first time living for everyone. So no one knows what tomorrow holds.

