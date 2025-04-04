Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri exit SM Entertainment after contract expiry; will they continue group activities?

Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri are officially parting ways with SM Entertainment, their longtime agency, after concluding their exclusive contracts. Despite their departure, the two artists will remain members of Red Velvet and are expected to continue participating in group activities moving forward.

On April 4, SM Entertainment released a formal statement through Red Velvet’s official social media accounts, announcing the news and thanking both artists for their years of dedication and contribution.

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to inform you that our exclusive contracts with Wendy and Yeri have concluded.

Since their debut as part of Red Velvet, Wendy and Yeri have been actively promoting both as part of Red Velvet and as soloists in their various fields. We have had so much happiness during our time together.

We will cherish all of the moments we have spent together and we sincerely support Wendy and Yeri as they move on to the next chapters of their careers.

In addition, Wendy and Yeri will continue to participate in Red Velvet’s group activities so please look forward to Red Velvet’s bright future.

We sincerely appreciate the generous amounts of love and support you have shown to Wendy and Yeri. Please continue to support them in their new challenges in their respective fields. Thank you."

Wendy and Yeri have been prominent figures in Red Velvet since their respective debuts: Wendy as part of the original 2014 lineup and Yeri joining the group in 2015. Over the years, both have carved out individual careers alongside their group work.

The news of their contract expiration follows a gradual wave of renewals within the group. Seulgi renewed her contract with SM Entertainment in August 2023, followed by Irene in February 2024 and Joy in January 2025. With Wendy and Yeri’s decisions now public, the full contract picture for Red Velvet has become clearer, showcasing a unique arrangement where some members remain with the agency while others pursue individual representation.

Despite the shift, SM Entertainment assured fans that Red Velvet’s group activities will continue as planned. This aligns with the growing trend in the K-pop industry, where group members operate under different agencies while maintaining collective activities; a model that allows greater flexibility for individual growth.

Fans have taken to social media to express a mix of emotions, from gratitude for the artists’ time with SM Entertainment to excitement over what lies ahead. Many have also voiced relief that Wendy and Yeri will stay active in Red Velvet, preserving the group’s five-member dynamic that has been cherished by fans worldwide.

