Park Shin Hye teases Kim Jae Young by calling him ‘extra-friendly’ on set of The Judge from Hell; Watch

Park Shin Hye, the popular actress who is currently leading the fantasy action drama The Judge from Hell alongside Kim Jae Young, enjoys teasing her co-star while filming. The actress teasingly called Kim Jae Young ‘extra-friendly” while filming a scene because of a funny reason.

On October 8, 2024, SBS revealed the behind-the-scenes of The Judge from Hell, which last aired episodes 5 and 6.

On the set, while filming a scene with the veteran actress, Kim Young Ok, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Jae Young engaged in friendly banter.

Kim Jae Young was sweetly blocking the sunlight for Park Shin Hye and Kim Young Ok. The Doctor Slump actress couldn’t hold her laugh back on seeing her co-star’s behavior. Then Park Shin Hye teasingly told Kim Young Ok that Kim Jae Young was being “extra friendly” because behind-the-scenes cameras were there and filming them. In a way, the actress teased her co-star by calling him out on being so just because they were being filmed. They all laughed about it.

Watch Park Shin Hye pulling Kim Jae Young’s leg by calling him “extra-friendly” here:

Watch full behind-the-scenes of The Judge from Hell Ep 5-6 here:

Meanwhile, The Judge from Hell is garnering much attention worldwide and is reigning the viewership charts, while its last episode recorded the highest of its run yet, a 13.1 percent viewership rating.

The Judge from Hell follows the story of a demon, Justitia, who takes over the body of Judge Kang Bit Na when she is punished by Bael for giving a wrong judgment. She is now tasked with killing 10 unremorseful murderers in one year, or she will face a judgment worse than death. On earth, she meets the kind and brilliant detective Han Da On and can’t resist getting close to him.

Park Shin Hye is one of the most popular and renowned actresses in the Korean industry and is known for achieving a wide range of roles since her acting debut.

Before The Judge from Hell, she was seen leading the rom-com K-drama Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik. She is widely noted for her dramas The Heirs, Pinocchio, You're Beautiful, Memories of the Alhambra, and Sisyphus: The Myth.

