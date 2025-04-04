Kendrick Lamar & South Park Creators’ Film Moves to 2026; What’s Behind the Delay?

Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated comedy film with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone has been delayed to March 20, 2026. The untitled project was initially set for a July 4, 2025, release.

According to Variety, Paramount Pictures decided to push back the release date, though no official reason was given. The film, which will be Lamar’s biggest acting role to date, has been in development since 2022 and is written by comedian Vernon Chatman.

Though plot details remain undisclosed, the project is rumored to be titled Whitney Springs. As reported by Billboard, the story follows an African-American intern working as a historical reenactor at a museum who discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors were slave owners of his own ancestors. Lamar is producing the film alongside PgLang’s Dave Free. While it is unclear if he will play the lead role, the character is expected to be central to the film. Lamar was spotted filming in Pomona, California, last year, and rumored cast members include The Fabelmans actress Chloe East and Celeste Octavia.

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins praised the project at CinemaCon 2024, calling it “one of the funniest and most original scripts” the studio has seen. The film was initially set to release alongside the new Jurassic Park installment but will now open on the same day as I Can Only Imagine 2.

This project marks Lamar’s second collaboration with Parker and Stone. In 2022, the duo used deepfake technology for Lamar’s music video The Heart Part 5, where his face morphed into figures like Kobe Bryant and O.J. Simpson. Parker and Stone, best known for their long-running animated series South Park, are known for their satirical and often controversial humor. Fans are eager to see how their comedic style translates to the big screen with Lamar’s involvement.

