Shivamma OTT release date: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's Kannada family drama online

Shivamma, a Kannada family drama directed by Jaishankar Aryar and produced by Rishab Shetty, was released in theaters in 2022. Despite its unique storyline, the film struggled for years to secure an OTT deal. However, it has finally landed a strong digital release with a leading streaming giant.

When and where to watch Shivamma

Advertisement

Shivamma will start streaming on Sun NXT from April 4. Making the announcement on Instagram, Rishab Shetty's production house wrote, "'Shivamma' is Premiering on SunNXT from Tomorrow. Those who missed watching in theatres can watch the movie at your home."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Shivamma

The movie Shivamma follows a 46-year-old mid-day meal cook who dreams of a better life. She invests her savings, meant for her daughter’s wedding, into a network marketing business. Believing in its potential, she convinces her neighbors to buy nutritional supplements.

Her influence in the village grows, and she enjoys newfound respect. But an unexpected incident shakes people’s trust in her. Admiration turns into doubt, and she faces criticism.

Now, Shivamma must fight to restore her reputation and secure her family’s future. Set in a rural village, the film highlights ambition, resilience, and the risks of financial decisions.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Shivamma

Shivamma is a Kannada film directed and written by Jaishankar Aryar and produced by Rishab Shetty under Rishab Shetty Films. The cinematography is by Vikas Urs and Saumyananda Sahi, while Jaishankar Aryar and Chandan CM handled the editing.

The film stars Sharanamma Chetti as Shivamma, along with Shivu Abbegere, Shruthi Kondenahalli, Chennappa Hansi, and Shivanand Sadar.

Shivamma premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, where it received the New Currents Award. It was later screened at multiple international film festivals, winning awards at the Fajr International Film Festival and the Three Continents Festival.

The film was released theatrically in Karnataka on 14 June 2024 and received positive reviews.

ALSO READ: Murmur OTT release: When and where to watch the first ever found footage Tamil horror movie online