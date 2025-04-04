The Young and the Restless April 3 Episode Recap: Nikki Questions Victor’s Motives, Traci Gets Emotional as Secrets Unravel
Check out The Young and the Restless April 3 recap: Traci struggles with her feelings, Kyle and Jack scheme, Victor faces growing threats, and tensions rise.
The Young and the Restless April 3 episode delivered high drama, heart-wrenching tension, and deepening mysteries across Genoa City.
At Crimson Lights, Jack Abbott warned his sister Traci against meeting “Alan Laurent” alone. Their conversation was interrupted when Kyle arrived, noticing Jack’s distraction. Jack quickly changed the subject, shifting to business.
Kyle mentioned an employee, Matheson, who had inquired about sensitive product details, raising suspicion. He and Jack speculated that Victor might have spies at Jabot and plotted to outmaneuver him by recruiting his informants.
Meanwhile, Traci met Diane Jenkins, who quickly noticed her unease. Later, Alan gifted Traci wildflowers—a thoughtful gesture that left her teary-eyed. Despite trying to maintain her composure, Diane picked up on her shaken state.
Elsewhere, Lauren pressed Nikki Newman for answers at the jazz club, determined to uncover Victor’s secret dealings. She feared that Michael Baldwin was being drawn into something dangerous. Though Nikki didn’t have the full picture, she admitted it was tied to Victor’s vendetta against Jack.
Back at the Newman ranch, Michael informed Victor that one of his spies—presumably Matheson—was demanding more money and threatening to expose the entire operation.
Michael also revealed a surprising connection: Damian Kane is Nate Hastings’s half-brother. Meanwhile, Aristotle Dumas had reached out to Billy Abbott for unknown reasons.
Victor was stunned to learn that Aristotle’s company, Arabesque, had ties to Glissade—suggesting that Aristotle and Tucker McCall might be the same person.
Nikki later confronted Michael about his involvement in Victor’s schemes. As evasive as ever, he insisted he was only protecting Victor. Meanwhile, Lauren warned Michael to be careful, fearing his loyalty could once again lead to disaster.
With emotions running high, corporate sabotage unfolding, and danger looming in Genoa City, several storylines are gaining momentum. New episodes of The Young and the Restless are available to stream on Paramount+.
