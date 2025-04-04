Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum OTT release: When and where to watch Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam comedy drama online

Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Mahesh P. Sreenivasan, released nearly a year ago. While the film received mixed responses at the box office, Dhyan Sreenivasan’s performance was widely praised. After struggling to secure an OTT deal, the movie has finally landed a good offer.

When and where to watch Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum

Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum started streaming on Sun NXT from April 4. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "The wait is Over !!! Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum is streaming on SunNXT Now!!"

Official trailer and plot of Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum

Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum is a family drama that follows two lives unexpectedly colliding. A police officer is determined to catch a gang of thieves in his area, while a husband, convinced his wife is having an affair, sets out to catch her in the act.

As both men pursue their own truths, a mix-up brings them together, leading to chaos filled with drama and humor. Their journeys take unexpected turns, complicating their lives. The film delves into themes of trust, deception, and mistaken assumptions, offering an engaging and lighthearted take on relationships.

Cast and crew of Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum

Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum is directed by Mahesh P. Sreenivasan and written by Sree Kumar Arackal. The film is produced by Benny Peters, with cinematography by Lawell S. and editing by Raja Mohammed. The music is composed by Sreejju Sreedhar and Manikandan.

The cast features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anna Rajan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Guinness Pakru, Jaffar Idukki, and Salim Kumar in key roles. Other prominent actors include Maniyanpilla Raju, Saju Navodaya, Sneha Babu, Manka Mahesh, and Benny Peters. The film was released in theatres on May 31, 2024.

