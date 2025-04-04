Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 after prolonged illness

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of the death of an individual.

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his iconic performances in patriotic classics like Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti, passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai. He had been undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he succumbed to heart-related complications. According to the hospital's medical certificate, decompensated liver cirrhosis was listed as a secondary cause of death.

Advertisement

Manoj Kumar, originally named Harikrishnan Goswami, was born in 1937 in Abbottabad, a small town located in the North-West Frontier Province of British India—present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

He stepped into the world of Bollywood in 1957 with his debut film, Fashion. His major breakthrough came a few years later with Kanch Ki Gudiya (1961), in which he starred alongside Sayeeda Khan.

In 1965, Manoj Kumar starred in the suspense thriller Gumnaam, which became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, collecting around Rs. 2.6 crores. That same year, he portrayed freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed, a film that further established his patriotic image.

His powerful performances in nationalistic films like Purab Aur Pachhim (1970) and Kranti (1981) earned him the popular moniker ‘Bharat Kumar.’ He also showcased his talent as a filmmaker by directing and starring in Shor (1972).

In 1975, Kumar was honored with the Filmfare Award for Best Director for Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. Recognizing his contribution to Indian cinema, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992.

Advertisement

Before the 2004 general elections, Kumar officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the loss of a "versatile" actor and expressed condolences to the family and admirers. Mr. Singh recalled Kumar's work and wrote, "Shri Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism."

See the tweet here:

In his tweet, he mentioned that Manoj Kumar, fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar,' left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with memorable roles in films such as Upkaar and Purab Aur Paschim.

He noted that Kumar’s contributions had deeply enriched the nation’s cultural landscape and earned him admiration across generations. He also expressed that the actor’s cinematic legacy would continue to live on through his body of work, offering condolences to his family and fans, and concluded with "Om Shanti."

ALSO READ: RJ Mahvash BREAKS silence on dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘I am very much…’