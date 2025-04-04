Physical 100’s Choo Sung Hoon wonders what BTS’ Jungkook ‘could be lacking,’ and honestly, we agree: ‘Handsome, drinks well…’

Renowned Japanese MMA fighter and Physical 100 star Choo Sung Hoon recently opened up in a touching and personal video that not only brought back memories from his past but also shed light on his deep admiration for BTS’ Jungkook. The video, which premiered on April 3 through his YouTube channel, was titled “I Really Hope This Place Never Disappears (ft. Life-Changing Yanggopchang)” and featured Choo making a meaningful visit to a local yanggopchang (grilled tripe) restaurant in Busan.

Advertisement

The restaurant holds special value for Choo Sung Hoon, as it was one of his favorite spots during his time as an athlete training under the Busan City Hall sports team. Throughout the video, he reminisced fondly about his younger years, the simplicity of his athletic routine, and how certain comforts, like the food he once loved, can take a person back in time.

Sitting at the restaurant table and taking the first bite of yanggopchang, Choo’s face lit up as he was instantly transported back to those days. He appeared visibly moved by the consistency of flavor after so many years. As quoted by Kbizoom, “Busan is great. It truly feels like my second hometown,” he expressed. His words weren’t just about the meal; they were about a city that helped shape his early adulthood, his discipline as an athlete, and his emotional roots.

As the video progressed, the conversation naturally turned toward the people of Busan: both the locals and the celebrities who share a deep bond with the city. Choo reflected on how hearing someone say they’re from Busan immediately fills him with joy. “When my celebrity friends or junior athletes say they’re from Busan, I feel so happy. Just hearing ‘Busan’ makes me feel good,” he shared with a warm smile. That’s when he brought up one of the city’s most famous sons: BTS’ Jungkook. “BTS’ Jungkook is also from Busan,” Choo said, further recalling their meeting. “I said I was happy, but it felt weird. He’s just way up there.”

Advertisement

From there, Choo couldn’t help but gush about Jungkook’s presence and personality, painting a picture of someone who impressed him on every front. “That guy is just undeniable. When I saw him in person, he was seriously so handsome. I was shocked. Handsome, well-mannered, eats well, drinks well and has fun conversations. What could he possibly be lacking? He’s really perfect,” he expressed.

He continued by elaborating on Jungkook’s charm, making a distinction between different types of attractive features. He stated, “You know how a pretty face, a handsome face and a manly face are all different? He’s totally different from me, but his face is just so charming.”

Choo’s heartfelt words resonated with viewers, many of whom praised him for his humility and sincerity. His candid admiration for Jungkook wasn’t based on fame alone; it stemmed from personal interaction and genuine respect, something not often shared so openly in celebrity circles.

Advertisement

Jungkook, who has long been known for his humility and work ethic despite global stardom, continues to make waves in the international music scene. Most recently, his solo single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, was ranked #1 on a list of the greatest K-pop and rap collaborations of all time, curated by an American music publication. The accolade reflects Jungkook’s versatility as an artist and his ability to break boundaries in genres, language, and style.

Beyond his music career, Jungkook’s image has often been associated with discipline, approachability, and balance. His Busan roots, frequently referenced by both him and those who know him, have become part of his identity and the pride of many who share a connection to the coastal city.

ALSO READ: Choo Sung Hoon breaks silence over claims of covering Kim Sae Ron’s funeral costs amid Kim Soo Hyun's dating row