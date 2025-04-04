Ahn Bo Hyun unfollows Kim Soo Hyun after Im Si Wan amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; fans urge Jung Hae In to do the same

Ahn Bo Hyun, who was allegedly following Kim Soo Hyun on Instagram, is said to have unfollowed him, as mentioned by a fan on celebrity discussion portal Instiz on April 4. Previously the actor was following a few accounts; however, he did a total clean-up of the list, and fans have linked it up with the ongoing Kim Soo Hyun controversy. The latter has been under fire since being accused of dating a minor, Kim Sae Ron, since she was just 15 and he was 27.

Advertisement

Due to the dating controversy, Kim Soo Hyun faced immense public backlash and financial losses as production houses postponed his project premiere and brands cut ties with him. Now, even his industry friends and colleagues have been speculated to do the same by fans. Ahn Bo Hyun recently unfollowed Kim Soo Hyun a few days after news of him signing with a new agency was out. His Instagram following list becoming zero might have something to do with the new agency's policies or might be a declaration of his non-involvement with the Queen of Tears actor.

During the Asia Artist Awards 2024, Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok clicked a picture with Ah Bo Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun, generating heavy buzz on the unexpected frame share. Since then, rumor has it that they were the newest friends circle in K-drama town. Therefore, Ahn Bo Hyun unfollowing everyone now might be a response to fans who have been demanding Kim Soo Hyun's industry acquaintances to cut ties with him due to the Kim Sae Ron controversy. Notably, Ahn Bo Hyun is the second 88-liner to do a following list clean-up after Im Si Wan.

Advertisement

Although the reason for the same is not known, he allegedly made the move to comply with the mounting pressure from fans to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun. Fans previously flooded his and Jung Hae In's Instagram comment section urging them to do so. The reason for the same was them being good friends for quite some time now and recently appearing in G-Dragon's music variety show, Good Day, recently. With Im Si Wan and Ahn Bo Hyun getting praises from the public for unfollowing the Queen of Tears actor, fans' demand for Jung Hae In to do the same grows.

ALSO READ: Is Ahn Bo Hyun joining Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's agency after ending 10-year contract with FN Entertainment? What we know