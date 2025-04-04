Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo gets 1-year prison sentence in s*xual assault case; details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*xual assault.

Veteran 81-year-old actor Oh Young Soo was charged with s*xual assault of a fellow female performer of his theater troupe. On April 3, during the final hearing of the case at the Suwon District Court’s Criminal Appeals Division 6-1, a verdict of the case was announced, which went against the actor. He was sentenced to jail and received the same punishment as was appealed for by the alleged victim's side, as reported by K-media Wikitree. The actor, however, thought that he didn't do anything inappropriate.

Advertisement

Oh Young Soo, who received worldwide fame through his role as Gganbu Grandpa in Squid Game, was sentenced to 1 year prison by the court, after being declared guilty of the charge brought against him. The prosecution stated, “A veteran actor who has been in the theater industry for nearly 50 years s*xually harassed a powerless junior member of the theater troupe." They built their case by focusing on the victim's mental health and the accused's previous apologies to her.

The legal counsel, “The victim has been living in fear, both at work and in daily life.” The prosecution then made the same request of one year prison for the actor just like the did during the first trial. The victim’s side further said, “The defendant further hurt the victim by saying, ‘I did it with the heart of a father,’ when she demanded an apology." Oh Young Soo's defense lawyer denied the charges and also addressed the key issue of the actor's apology to the victim.

Advertisement

They explained, “At the time, Oh was gaining global attention due to Squid Game, and he was suddenly asked to apologize. He was caught off guard and only responded formally to avoid causing trouble for the production team.” They also argued that the victim's statement lacked "specificity, consistency, and logical coherence." The issue stemmed from the junior theatre actress accusing Oh Young Soo of forcibly hugging her while they were on a walk and also kissing her in front of his house.

Denying the allegation, the veteran actor said, “I am ashamed to be standing in court at this age.”

ALSO READ: Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo appeals 8-month prison sentence for sexual misconduct over ‘harsh’ punishment