RJ Mahvash BREAKS silence on dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘I am very much…’

Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life has been in the spotlight quite a bit lately. This heightened attention stemmed from his separation from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, followed by his public appearance with RJ Mahvash during the ICC Champions Trophy. Their pictures quickly went viral online, sparking speculation about a possible relationship between the two. Although Yuzvendra chose not to comment on the matter, RJ Mahvash has recently spoken out to clarify the situation and said, "I am very much single."

In a recent interview with Yuvaa, RJ Mahvash addressed questions about her relationship status. The social media personality clarified that she is currently single and expressed her skepticism about the idea of marriage in today’s world.

Mahvash explained that she is someone who would only consider dating if it were leading toward marriage, as she doesn't believe in casual relationships. She also shared that she has put the idea of marriage on hold for now, as she finds the concept difficult to relate to at this point in her life.

During the same conversation, RJ Mahvash made a surprising disclosure, revealing that she had gotten engaged at the young age of 19.

However, the engagement didn't last, and the relationship ended after two years. She went on to share that she hails from the small town of Aligarh, where the prevailing mindset was centered around finding a suitable husband and settling down in marriage, which was considered the ultimate goal in life.

Rumors about RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal being in a relationship have been circulating for quite some time. These speculations began shortly after news of the cricketer’s alleged divorce started surfacing online, around the same time he was first seen publicly with the social media influencer.

Despite the growing chatter, both Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal chose not to comment initially. However, as pictures of the two continued to spread across the internet, Mahvash eventually addressed the situation through her Instagram.

In a strongly worded note, she criticized those fueling false narratives, questioning how simply being seen with someone of the opposite gender could lead to such assumptions. She clearly denied any romantic involvement with Yuzvendra Chahal.

