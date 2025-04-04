Abir Gulaal: IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit warns of ‘strong protests’ over Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback; ‘Entire nation…’

Veteran filmmaker and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit has firmly objected to the return of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to the Hindi film industry with his upcoming movie Abir Gulaal. In a recent interview, Pandit remarked that Fawad's involvement would provoke a strong reaction from the public across the country and "the entire nation will react to the same."

During a conversation with IANS, Ashoke Pandit voiced his disapproval of the film industry's ongoing collaboration with Pakistani actors, despite an existing ban. He described this engagement as being "disrespectful to the nation's interests" and raised concerns over the lack of any Pakistani celebrity publicly speaking out against terrorist attacks in India.

Pandit questioned the commonly held belief that art goes beyond borders, arguing against the idea. He pointed out that, in his view, no Pakistani artist has ever publicly condemned attacks on Indian soldiers or civilians. According to him, failing to align with national sentiment should not go without repercussions.

He warned that the public would strongly react to the situation, potentially through large-scale protests. Pandit emphasized his belief that citizens across the country would take to the streets to voice their outrage.

Reiterating his stance, he said that despite numerous attacks on India, no Pakistani artist or public figure has spoken out against such incidents. He asserted that anyone who considers themselves above national emotions must face the consequences, and he is certain that the nation will respond forcefully to the release of the film in question.

Pandit recalled that following the Pulwama attack in 2019, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), along with major producer bodies such as IMPA and WIFPA, had collectively agreed to ban Pakistani actors and technicians from working in India.

He expressed that the current situation had left them shocked and deeply hurt. He further stated that the Federation would soon hold a meeting to determine the next steps, adding that the matter had been taken up with the top leadership of the Federation and its affiliated organizations.

